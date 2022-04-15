Short Interest in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Drops By 71.4%

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 48,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $15.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.