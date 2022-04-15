Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Increases By 111.5%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MKD stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Friday. 5,947,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,299,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Molecular Data has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Data by 1,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 306,309 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Data during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Data in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Data in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.