Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Drops By 75.0%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Nortech Systems worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:NSYS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 6,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,245. Nortech Systems has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

