Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Drops By 81.7%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of JRS stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

