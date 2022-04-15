Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Expands By 159.7%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the March 15th total of 76,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PHIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,732,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,739. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

