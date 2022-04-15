Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Decreases By 48.4%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCN. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 587.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 264,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 225,903 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 65,099 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 45,614 shares in the last quarter.

PCN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 80,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,396. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

