Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Declines By 49.1%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HGKGY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.69. 886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

