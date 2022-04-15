Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Declines By 49.1%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
HGKGY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.69. 886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $6.78.
Power Assets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Assets (HGKGY)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.