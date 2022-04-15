Short Interest in PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Drops By 57.7%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of PowerBand Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company.

Shares of PWWBF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 133,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,424. PowerBand Solutions has a 12 month low of 0.37 and a 12 month high of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.52.

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online auction software and financing solutions for the automotive and other industries in Canada. The company also provides a suite of cloud-based auction and finance portal software tools, including LiveNet Auction, a portal that allows dealers to create an instant, online auction that launches a used vehicle to a network of used vehicle buyers; and Marketplace Auction, which allows dealers, dealer groups, rental, and leasing companies to load a used vehicle onto the site with a description of the vehicle, photos, condition reports, and a pre-set reserve bid.

