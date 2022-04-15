Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Decreases By 73.7%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

