Short Interest in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Grows By 116.3%

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the March 15th total of 197,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 362,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKM shares. TheStreet cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 573,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,872. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.75.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

