Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Drops By 50.0%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SOR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,745. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Get Source Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Source Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Source Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Source Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Source Capital by 2,144.1% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Source Capital during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital (Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.