Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Drops By 50.0%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SOR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,745. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $47.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.
About Source Capital (Get Rating)
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
