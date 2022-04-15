Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Declines By 63.6%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sprague Resources stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. 4,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381. The company has a market cap of $435.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.66. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 542.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.4338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -71.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

