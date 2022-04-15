Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Drops By 55.6%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 60,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,559. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

