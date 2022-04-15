Short Interest in Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Decreases By 61.5%

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GNHAF remained flat at $$173.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $112.75 and a 12-month high of $183.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.22.
About Vifor Pharma (Get Rating)
