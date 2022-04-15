SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.39. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
