Sigma Planning Corp Has $860,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,014 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 148,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 5.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.