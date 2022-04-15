SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 4.7%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 21 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.
SSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
