Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $39.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

