Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.180 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. 1,507,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,026. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,786. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

