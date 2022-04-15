Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA) Short Interest Down 46.4% in March

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the March 15th total of 517,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 47,380 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 1,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

