Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at €22.86 ($24.85) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($45.52) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($56.80). The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.75.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

