Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sono-Tek Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive. Sono-Tek Corporation is based in MILTON, N.Y. “

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Riemer acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

