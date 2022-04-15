Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) PT Raised to GBX 51 at Berenberg Bank

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 51 ($0.66) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Sovereign Metals stock opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.49 million and a PE ratio of -25.67. Sovereign Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 53.90 ($0.70).
