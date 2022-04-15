Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$11.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$11.65.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.1081442 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

