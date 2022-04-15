SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Raised by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.92. 6,351,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,860,558. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

