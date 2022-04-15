SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,821. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $322.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.