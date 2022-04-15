SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,764,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 529,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. 3,570,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,197. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

