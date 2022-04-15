Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $117.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SPB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.98. 289,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,913. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.57. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

