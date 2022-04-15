Spire (NYSE:SR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire invests systematically to enhance the reliability of operations and efficiently serve an expanding customer base. The utility is inclined toward utilizing technologies for advancing operations to improve its service and reduce costs. The company plans to lower methane emissions by 73% within 2035 from 2005 levels. The utility has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term obligations. The company continues to boost its shareholder value through dividend hikes. Shares of Spire have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Yet, adherence to environmental laws and expenses to protect pipelines might escalate expenses. Dependence on its subsidiaries to meet all financial needs also acts as a headwind. Spire’s operations are exposed to cyber security risks, thereby maximizing the chances of misuse of confidential data.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Spire stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 63.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Spire by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

