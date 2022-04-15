STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.82 Million

Brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) to post $59.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.35 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $50.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $295.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $367.77 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $378.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $61.89. 454,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.31 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.