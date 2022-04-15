Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.59. Stabilis Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 10.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

