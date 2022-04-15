Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 308 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after buying an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $77,340,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,385,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,965. The company has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.55. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

