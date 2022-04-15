Stack Financial Management Inc Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $467.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,954. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.76 and its 200 day moving average is $380.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

