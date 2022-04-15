Stack Financial Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.45. 3,085,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

