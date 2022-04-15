State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 267,163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of State Street worth $42,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $55,641,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

