Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.83.

A number of research firms have commented on STLD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.32. 1,657,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,396. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

