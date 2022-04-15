Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 287,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,505,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $5,036,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 169,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,835,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,658. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $125.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.52. The stock has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

