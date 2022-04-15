Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.52.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

