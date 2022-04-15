STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

