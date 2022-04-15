StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing stock opened at $157.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.77. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.61.
About AMCON Distributing (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMCON Distributing (DIT)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.