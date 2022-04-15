StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of AINC stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30. Ashford has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.27.
Ashford Company Profile
