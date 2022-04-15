StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30. Ashford has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.