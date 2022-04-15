StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CRHM stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99. CRH Medical has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.01.
