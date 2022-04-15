StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $8.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

