StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $8.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter.
About Trecora Resources (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
