StockNews.com Downgrades Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Buy

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of ADM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $402,080,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

