StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.75.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.57. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.39.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 783,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at $481,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.