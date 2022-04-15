StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

