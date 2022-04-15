StockNews.com Lowers Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CLS opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $12,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 589,614 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 474,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 395,239 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

