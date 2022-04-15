STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 522,947 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

