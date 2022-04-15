Streamr Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Streamr has a market cap of $56.50 million and $8.49 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.0737 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

