Sun (New) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $157.25 million and $155.14 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

